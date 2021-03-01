Net Asset Value(s)
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021
|£42.52m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021
|£42.52m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,398,491
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 February 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|81.16p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|80.11p
|Ordinary share price
|72.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(11.28%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 26/02/2021
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|16.24%
|2
|Volex Plc
|15.17%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|12.69%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.64%
|5
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.43%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.04%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|6.55%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.07%
|9
|Venture Life Group Plc
|4.59%
|10
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|4.50%
|11
|DigitalBox plc
|3.46%
|12
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|3.30%
|13
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.44%
|Other
|4.88%
|Total
|100.00%
