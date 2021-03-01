Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.03.2021, 15:30 | 45 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 15:30 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Value The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021 £42.52m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021 £42.52m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,398,491 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 February 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 81.16p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 80.11p Ordinary share price 72.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.28%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 26/02/2021 Portolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 16.24% 2 Volex Plc 15.17% 3 Cash and other net current assets 12.69% 4 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.64% 5 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.43% 6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.04% 7 Synectics Plc 6.55% 8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.07% 9 Venture Life Group Plc 4.59% 10 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 4.50% 11 DigitalBox plc 3.46% 12 Duke Royalty Ltd 3.30% 13 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.44% Other 4.88% Total 100.00%







Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

DOWG STRA/PAR VTG FPD 0.001





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer