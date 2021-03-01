 

PAVmed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lishan Aklog, M.D., Elected to AdvaMed Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the world’s leading medical technology trade association, has appointed Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to its Board of Directors.

“Lishan is an established leader in our industry and we welcome his addition to our Board,” said Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed. “His long career as both a cardiac surgeon and as a medical device entrepreneur is a natural fit for AdvaMed. His innovative work with PAVmed, addressing unmet needs in clinical care, aligns with our mission to improve the lives of patients around the world. We look forward to his perspective and expertise as we work together to solve the issues facing our members and the medtech industry.”

Headquartered in Washington, DC, AdvaMed is the world’s largest and most influential trade association focused on advancing medical technology to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world. The organization promotes competitive policies that foster the highest ethical standards, rapid product approvals, appropriate reimbursement, and access to international markets for the medical device and diagnostics industry. Its AdvaMed Accel and AdvaMedDx divisions are dedicated to addressing the specific needs and challenges of smaller medical technology companies and medical diagnostic companies, respectively. Dr. Aklog was also elected to AdvaMed Accel’s separate Board of Directors.

“I am honored to have been elected to the AdvaMed Board of Directors during this transformational period for our industry and the broader health care system,” said Dr. Aklog. “For more than two decades, since my early days as a young heart surgeon working closely with industry on medical device innovation, I have witnessed the critical role AdvaMed plays as the ‘center of gravity’ of our industry. Today, as the leader of a dynamic, up-and-coming medtech company, I see what powerful and effective allies AdvaMed, AdvaMedDx and AdvaMed Accel are to their member companies navigating complex regulatory and reimbursement dynamics to commercialize our products.”

