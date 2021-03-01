PAVmed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lishan Aklog, M.D., Elected to AdvaMed Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the world’s leading medical technology trade association, has appointed Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to its Board of Directors.



“Lishan is an established leader in our industry and we welcome his addition to our Board,” said Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed. “His long career as both a cardiac surgeon and as a medical device entrepreneur is a natural fit for AdvaMed. His innovative work with PAVmed, addressing unmet needs in clinical care, aligns with our mission to improve the lives of patients around the world. We look forward to his perspective and expertise as we work together to solve the issues facing our members and the medtech industry.”