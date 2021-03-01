 

Set Your Child Up For Success Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA), a public school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District serving students in Preschool through 6th grade statewide, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

LSOA provides a safe, alternative education option, while giving students a personalized education experience and providing them with all they need to succeed.

LSOA is tuition-free to all students who are full-time, Texas residents in grades Pre-K-6. Staffed by Texas-certified teachers, LSOA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“Parents want their child to have a school that supports their growth,” said LSOA Head of School Elizabeth Nelson. “Our team is ready to show families that our school is more than prepared to help students thrive in the virtual classroom. We are designed to be online and know what it takes to lead students to success.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. LSOA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

LSOA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. More information on LSOA and enrollment requirements can be found at lsoa.k12.com or by downloading the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe

Lonestar Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA) is a public school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades Pre-K-6. LSOA is tuition-free for full-time, Texas residents and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about LSOA, visit lsoa.k12.com.



