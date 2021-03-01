 

Insight School of Minnesota Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2020-2021 School Year

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN), a full and part-time online public school program of the Brooklyn Center Community School District, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. ISMN is tuition-free for students in grades 6-12 who reside in Minnesota.

With innovative technology and an interactive curriculum, ISMN combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its middle school and high school students. ISMN offers academic remediation programs for full-time students who enroll behind on credits. Graduates earn a high school diploma and are celebrated at a ceremony each spring.

ISMN’s state-licensed teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The online learning environment is specifically designed to give certain students the flexibility they need to get additional support and advance more quickly in areas where they excel.

“Parents need trusted options to ensure the safe and continued education of their students, especially those who need additional support,” says ISMN Head of School John Huber. “Last year showed us that our online platform provides a supportive environment without disruption to learning.”

Students have the opportunity to prepare for their future with ISMN’s careers and college planning support. Students receive one-to-one support from a school counselor to set career and college goals and regularly meet to discuss their track, credits, and post-graduation plans. Dedicated teachers and staff communicate regularly with families via email, phone and in one-to-one online meetings.

Enrollment is now open for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information on ISMN, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mn.insightschools.net.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.



