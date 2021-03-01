THOMASVILLE, GA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces major increases to players on events, paid players, and the total number of impressions to our Twitch and Discord pages.



February 27, 2021 marked the end of the Company’s third quarter as Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has a May 31 year-end. Rapid growth continued this quarter over last by astonishing numbers. Player on events jumped 54% to 1,956 over the second quarter of the year. That is up from 897 Players on events for the quarter ended November 2020. Paid Players jumped 100% up from zero for the quarter ended November 2020 to 612 for the quarter ended February 27, 2021. Players registration database is up 81%. Player registration is an incredibly significant number as it tells us what players have committed to stay with GGToor.com vs. one and done visitors. We grew from 430 individuals at the end of quarter two to 2,305 at the end of the third quarter. Finally, perhaps the most telling number is the impressions we achieved from our Discord and Twitch channels. Total impressions have grown 88% from 11,812 to 96,183.

There is a saying: “Work proceeds results by 60 to 90 days.” In the case of eSports, the curve seems to be more like 120 to 180 but here is the exciting thing: we have invested the time and we are about to reap the rewards. Revenues for the third quarter were budgeted for $6,750. We fell short bringing in $5,270 but next quarter we will begin to reap the harvest from previous months of hard work. We anticipate hitting our fourth quarter revenue goals which are $40,904. Provided we hit our projections, that will represent an 87% spike in revenue from actual third quarter results, and that is just the beginning. Our team of professionals have been working for months for what is about to happen beginning our fourth quarter. We are projecting to become cash flow positive before the end of 2021. Provided we meet our projections, the Company will produce positive cash flow from a raw startup in under 20 months.