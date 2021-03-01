 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

01.03.2021, 15:32  |  37   |   |   

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 22 February to 26 February 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 32,420 167.62 5,434,128
22 February 2021
23 February 2021
24 February 2021
25 February 2021
26 February 2021 		500
500
600
500
700 		184,28
178,40
177,85
179,30
182,25 		92,140
89,200
106,710
89,650
127,575
Accumulated under the programme 35,220 5,939,403

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22 February to 26 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 35,220 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.452% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments




