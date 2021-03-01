 

Aves One welcomes the European Year of Rail 2021

Hamburg, 1 March 2021 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets welcomes the European Year of Rail launched on 1 January 2021. At the initiative of the European Union, this year is to focus on the benefits of rail transportation as a sustainable, smart and safe mode of transportation. The aim is to raise awareness for the cross-border, European dimension of rail freight and to increase its contribution to strengthening society, the economy and the environment. 2021 is also the first year in which the Fourth EU Railway Package will be fully applied. It lays the groundwork for a Single European Railway Area, which is to ensure a more efficient rail network for seamless mobility irrespective of borders.

Germany and the European Union promote rail freight transportation to meet climate targets

The European market for rail assets is on the upswing. By 2030, the European Union plans to increase rail freight transportation by 50%, primarily to meet the EU climate targets to be climate neutral by 2050. The national European governments have set themselves similarly ambitious targets for the shift of traffic from road to rail and have launched support packages worth billions of euros. The strengths of rail as a safe and reliable mode of transportation became clear not least during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased demand. With this political tailwind, Aves One is not only operating in a profitable business segment, but because of the excellent future prospects, also in an attractive one. In view of this, analysts expect a significant increase in demand for rail assets, which should lead to constantly high utilisation rates at Aves One.

"As a result of focussing on rail as the climate-friendly mode of transportation, we are already contributing to the European climate target with our young and modern freight car fleet. More than 95% of our rail stock has already been converted to so-called "whisper brakes" which reduce rail noise for the human ear by around 50%. We are planning further portfolio investments in the current financial year to maintain our planned growth trajectory", says Tobias Aulich, member of the Management Board of Aves One AG.

