Wrangler Announces Georgia May Jagger as the Face of Its Heritage Women’s Denim Collection

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced that it has welcomed Georgia May Jagger, top model, to the family as the face of its Women’s Heritage Collection, which launched Fall/Winter 2020. Jagger was photographed by Cass Bird in New York City, bringing the ‘Turn Heads. Capture Hearts’ campaign concept to life. The tagline nods to how the Wrangler woman confidently commands attention while living by her own rules, and creative will appear in print, digital and in-store displays in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

“For decades, Wrangler has inspired women to be confident, bold and express their personal style,” said Vivian Rivetti, VP, Global Design, Wrangler. “Georgia May Jagger’s entrepreneurial spirit and swagger personifies how the Women’s Heritage Collection is designed to make women feel. Georgia moves through the world with confidence and we’re excited for her to lend her style and authentic spirit to help us bring the collection to life.”

Every jean in the Heritage Collection was designed after the legendary look that won the West – the 0936 Wrangler Cowboy Cut slim fit men’s jean – with a figure-flattering top block that hugs from the waist to the hips. The five styles include the global best-selling Wild West, a straight leg; the North American best-selling Wanderer, a flare; Westward, an exaggerated bootcut; Wriggler, a skinny; and Worldwide, an exaggerated wide leg.

“Wrangler is one of the original denim brands that’s been on the map for decades. Their authentic heritage and modern style works perfectly for me and is everything I look for in a pair of jeans. I’m really happy to be working with them,” said Jagger.

The collection is available on Wrangler.com and in select retail locations across the globe.

About Wrangler

Wrangler, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

