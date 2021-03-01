 

Wrangler Announces Georgia May Jagger as the Face of Its Heritage Women’s Denim Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:52  |  32   |   |   

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced that it has welcomed Georgia May Jagger, top model, to the family as the face of its Women’s Heritage Collection, which launched Fall/Winter 2020. Jagger was photographed by Cass Bird in New York City, bringing the ‘Turn Heads. Capture Hearts’ campaign concept to life. The tagline nods to how the Wrangler woman confidently commands attention while living by her own rules, and creative will appear in print, digital and in-store displays in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005613/en/

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced that it has welcomed Georgia May Jagger, top model, to the family as the face of its Women’s Heritage Collection, which launched Fall/Winter 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced that it has welcomed Georgia May Jagger, top model, to the family as the face of its Women’s Heritage Collection, which launched Fall/Winter 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For decades, Wrangler has inspired women to be confident, bold and express their personal style,” said Vivian Rivetti, VP, Global Design, Wrangler. “Georgia May Jagger’s entrepreneurial spirit and swagger personifies how the Women’s Heritage Collection is designed to make women feel. Georgia moves through the world with confidence and we’re excited for her to lend her style and authentic spirit to help us bring the collection to life.”

Every jean in the Heritage Collection was designed after the legendary look that won the West – the 0936 Wrangler Cowboy Cut slim fit men’s jean – with a figure-flattering top block that hugs from the waist to the hips. The five styles include the global best-selling Wild West, a straight leg; the North American best-selling Wanderer, a flare; Westward, an exaggerated bootcut; Wriggler, a skinny; and Worldwide, an exaggerated wide leg.

“Wrangler is one of the original denim brands that’s been on the map for decades. Their authentic heritage and modern style works perfectly for me and is everything I look for in a pair of jeans. I’m really happy to be working with them,” said Jagger.

The collection is available on Wrangler.com and in select retail locations across the globe.

About Wrangler

Wrangler, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wrangler Announces Georgia May Jagger as the Face of Its Heritage Women’s Denim Collection Iconic global denim brand Wrangler today announced that it has welcomed Georgia May Jagger, top model, to the family as the face of its Women’s Heritage Collection, which launched Fall/Winter 2020. Jagger was photographed by Cass Bird in New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Cerberus and Koch to Acquire PQ Performance Chemicals
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Robert Lynch, CEO of Papa John’s, Elected to Kontoor Brands Board of Directors
24.02.21
Kontoor Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
09.02.21
Kontoor Brands Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date