 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Steve Mills and Stacey Bolin as Inside Officers

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to announce today that we have hired Steve Mills and Stacey Bolin as Inside Officers of ACCR. Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director, is so excited to make these announcements to our Shareholders.

“ACCR is changing. ACCR has tried to make so many deals over the last 12 months. ACCR right now is undergoing a PCAOB audit. ACCR does not believe in promotion, and there is no PUMP n DUMP, and there is no INSIDER SELLING. ACCR wants to do it the right way.”

This is for my Shareholders…our time is coming soon.

Chief Legal Counsel
J STEPHEN MILLS
Steve has been elected for a 1 year term.
"Stephen Mills has over 20 years experience assisting businesses and investors with their legal needs. He received his law degree from the University of Memphis and is licensed to practice law in Tennessee and Federal courts and before state and Federal administrative agencies."
PO BOX 598
Grand Haven, MI 49417
www.stevemillslaw.com

Chief Corporate Secretary
Stacey Bolin
Stacey has been elected for a 1 year term.
"Experienced in mergers and acquisitions, business owner for 35 years, background in Chemical Engineering and Architecture, full time Stock Analyst and Trader, and stock writer. Stacey will be responsible for record keeping and other defined duties as our Chief Corporate Secretary. Stacey also brings a wealth of contacts to this Corporation."
PO BOX 598
Grand Haven, MI 49417

We also wanted to announce that today we started week #2 of our PCAOB audit.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

