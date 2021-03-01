Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has hired Steve Mills and Stacey Bolin as Inside Officers

“ACCR is changing. ACCR has tried to make so many deals over the last 12 months. ACCR right now is undergoing a PCAOB audit. ACCR does not believe in promotion, and there is no PUMP n DUMP, and there is no INSIDER SELLING. ACCR wants to do it the right way.”

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified US Holding Company is pleased to announce today that we have hired Steve Mills and Stacey Bolin as Inside Officers of ACCR. Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director, is so excited to make these announcements to our Shareholders.

This is for my Shareholders…our time is coming soon.

Chief Legal Counsel

J STEPHEN MILLS

Steve has been elected for a 1 year term.

"Stephen Mills has over 20 years experience assisting businesses and investors with their legal needs. He received his law degree from the University of Memphis and is licensed to practice law in Tennessee and Federal courts and before state and Federal administrative agencies."

Chief Corporate Secretary

Stacey Bolin

Stacey has been elected for a 1 year term.

"Experienced in mergers and acquisitions, business owner for 35 years, background in Chemical Engineering and Architecture, full time Stock Analyst and Trader, and stock writer. Stacey will be responsible for record keeping and other defined duties as our Chief Corporate Secretary. Stacey also brings a wealth of contacts to this Corporation."

We also wanted to announce that today we started week #2 of our PCAOB audit.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

