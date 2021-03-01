- Mathematical models project the impact on incidence and the number of people requiring preventive treatment for 110 countries with known leprosy patients

AMSTERDAM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by NLR, until No Leprosy Remains (NLR) and Erasmus University MC, published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, shows that the cumulative number of individuals requiring preventive treatment is projected to be 40 million globally to reduce the incidence by 90% in 22 years.[1] This demonstrates the scope of the leprosy problem is far greater than the 200,000 new cases reported annually. The estimates at national level are highly relevant to all countries where leprosy is reported as it can support the policymakers and health program managers to design their elimination strategies.

Researchers of NLR, an international NGO aimed to fight leprosy, and Erasmus MC applied mathematical modeling to predict the impact of a combined approach of contact screening and provision of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) on new cases of leprosy and to estimate the number of contacts requiring PEP at a global and country level for 25 years. Co-author Professor Jan Hendrik Richardus of Erasmus MC explains: "This study provides important insight into the challenge that remains to reach zero leprosy. It quantifies the actual numbers of contacts that would need to be reached with post-exposure prophylaxis over time and the effort and workload it represents. This estimation is based on the best scientific methodology we have at present to produce such numbers. It should not be interpreted as a precise calculation, but as an order of magnitude exercise to direct policy development in leprosy control and elimination."

Millions at risk of developing leprosy

This study shows that to reduce the global number of new leprosy cases by 90% within 22 years, just over 40 million people who are at risk to develop leprosy require preventive treatment. This number provides a more realistic reflection of the size of the leprosy problem worldwide. CEO of NLR Linda Hummel, says: "These numbers may seem high. However, it has always been clear that we shouldn't focus solely on the new cases reported annually. On a global scale, preventive treatment of 40 million people for leprosy is achievable if we coordinate our resources and efforts. Working together effectively with all actors is key. With joint action, zero leprosy is on the horizon!"