 

DGAP-News Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 16:03  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG

01.03.2021 / 16:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Effective 1 March 2021, Mr. Steffen Munz began his work as CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG - in accordance with his appointment by the Supervisory Board on 6 November 2020.

As a result, Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz resumed his dormant supervisory board mandate.

"I am very pleased to be able to help shape the next phase of corporate development as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)," comments Steffen Munz, CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "In addition to its stable core business in the rail sector, Schaltbau is excellently positioned in terms of technology to be able to exploit the growth potential in the attractive future markets for New Energy, New Industry and e-Mobility. Improving financial performance has the highest priority."

"With Dr Jürgen Brandes, Steffen Munz and Volker Kregelin, the board is now optimally positioned for a new, demanding and growth-oriented phase of corporate development", said Dr.- Ing. Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. "I wish Mr Munz every success in his new role at Schaltbau.

At the same time, I would like to thank Prof. Grenz for his interim work on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG since 1 September 2020 and Dr Pferdmenges for his interim work on the Supervisory Board during this time."

"In addition, I take the return of Prof. Grenz to the committee as an opportunity to thank all members of the Supervisory Board for the excellent cooperation in the last - not easy - restructuring years", added Dr Fechner. "Schaltbau is now ideally positioned for the future!"


About the Schaltbau Group
Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new mobility, new energy and new industry.
To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com

 

Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany
P +49 89 93005-209
investor@schaltbau.de

01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 398
E-mail: investor@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2
WKN: A2NBTL
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172082

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172082  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172082&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG 01.03.2021 / 16:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG Munich, 1 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
EQS-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steffen Munz neuer Finanzvorstand der Schaltbau Holding AG (deutsch)
16:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steffen Munz neuer Finanzvorstand der Schaltbau Holding AG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
6.415
Schaltbau AG (717030) - der Turnaround ist bestätigt !!!!!!!