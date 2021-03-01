DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Steffen Munz new CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG 01.03.2021 / 16:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 1 March 2021 - Effective 1 March 2021, Mr. Steffen Munz began his work as CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG - in accordance with his appointment by the Supervisory Board on 6 November 2020.

As a result, Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz resumed his dormant supervisory board mandate.

"I am very pleased to be able to help shape the next phase of corporate development as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)," comments Steffen Munz, CFO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "In addition to its stable core business in the rail sector, Schaltbau is excellently positioned in terms of technology to be able to exploit the growth potential in the attractive future markets for New Energy, New Industry and e-Mobility. Improving financial performance has the highest priority."

"With Dr Jürgen Brandes, Steffen Munz and Volker Kregelin, the board is now optimally positioned for a new, demanding and growth-oriented phase of corporate development", said Dr.- Ing. Hans Fechner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. "I wish Mr Munz every success in his new role at Schaltbau.

At the same time, I would like to thank Prof. Grenz for his interim work on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG since 1 September 2020 and Dr Pferdmenges for his interim work on the Supervisory Board during this time."

"In addition, I take the return of Prof. Grenz to the committee as an opportunity to thank all members of the Supervisory Board for the excellent cooperation in the last - not easy - restructuring years", added Dr Fechner. "Schaltbau is now ideally positioned for the future!"



About the Schaltbau Group

Schaltbau Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the regulated market of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main. With annual Group revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, Schaltbau is an internationally leading supplier of systems and components in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific technological solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and commercial vehicles. As one of the few specialists for smart DC energy concepts, the Schaltbau Group is also a driver of innovation for the fast-growing markets of tomorrow such as new mobility, new energy and new industry.

To find out more about the Schaltbau Group, go to: https://schaltbaugroup.com

