PROS Appoints Tech Industry Powerhouse Katrina Klier as Chief Marketing Officer

With more than 25 years of high-tech experience spanning telecom, software and professional services organizations, Klier has a proven track record in driving global strategy, brand value and revenue growth. She brings deep expertise in data analytics to transform marketing strategy, monitor end-to-end customer journeys and deliver an exceptional digital customer experience.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Katrina Klier has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Les Rechan , PROS Chief Operating Officer. Klier will be responsible for aligning global marketing strategy and programs with corporate priorities. Central to her mandate will be optimizing demand generation, deepening customer and prospect engagement and amplifying brand visibility to fuel corporate growth.

“Katrina is a tech industry powerhouse, and the right leader for PROS as we further scale our global organization to the next level,” said Rechan. “Her breadth of marketing experience, digital acumen and global leadership experience from companies like Accenture, Microsoft and HP will further transform PROS go to market, expand our global partnerships and support customers’ journeys to omnichannel optimization. Welcome to PROS, Katrina!”

Prior to PROS, Klier served as global managing director and head of digital marketing, communications and capabilities at professional services firm, Accenture. In this role, she drove the company’s digital marketing transformation, nearly doubling brand value and significantly increasing revenue. Prior to Accenture, Klier served in global executive leadership roles at Microsoft for OEM Digital Marketing & Sales and Worldwide OEM Channel.

“AI-based platforms are defining the future of business and technology, and PROS is perfectly positioned to extend its market leadership as companies accelerate efforts to digitally transform how they sell,” said Klier. “I am honored to join this amazing organization and excited to enable the next levels of innovation needed to meet customer and market demands.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

