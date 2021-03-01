 

PROS Appoints Tech Industry Powerhouse Katrina Klier as Chief Marketing Officer

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Katrina Klier has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Les Rechan, PROS Chief Operating Officer. Klier will be responsible for aligning global marketing strategy and programs with corporate priorities. Central to her mandate will be optimizing demand generation, deepening customer and prospect engagement and amplifying brand visibility to fuel corporate growth.

With more than 25 years of high-tech experience spanning telecom, software and professional services organizations, Klier has a proven track record in driving global strategy, brand value and revenue growth. She brings deep expertise in data analytics to transform marketing strategy, monitor end-to-end customer journeys and deliver an exceptional digital customer experience.

“Katrina is a tech industry powerhouse, and the right leader for PROS as we further scale our global organization to the next level,” said Rechan. “Her breadth of marketing experience, digital acumen and global leadership experience from companies like Accenture, Microsoft and HP will further transform PROS go to market, expand our global partnerships and support customers’ journeys to omnichannel optimization. Welcome to PROS, Katrina!”

Prior to PROS, Klier served as global managing director and head of digital marketing, communications and capabilities at professional services firm, Accenture. In this role, she drove the company’s digital marketing transformation, nearly doubling brand value and significantly increasing revenue. Prior to Accenture, Klier served in global executive leadership roles at Microsoft for OEM Digital Marketing & Sales and Worldwide OEM Channel.

AI-based platforms are defining the future of business and technology, and PROS is perfectly positioned to extend its market leadership as companies accelerate efforts to digitally transform how they sell,” said Klier. “I am honored to join this amazing organization and excited to enable the next levels of innovation needed to meet customer and market demands.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



