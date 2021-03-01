NewsNation Launches Tonight Featuring New Name and Expanded Programming

“In keeping with our mission, we continue building NewsNation as the destination for fact-based, unbiased news,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division. “The new brand clearly defines the network’s identity and makes it easier for viewers to find it, while the new programming line-up enables us to expand the reach and depth of our news coverage and take full advantage of the expertise and experience found in Nexstar’s 110 newsrooms and 5,400 journalists across the country.”

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network reaching 75 million television households, launches tonight with its new name and an expanded programming line-up featuring five hours of news and talk from 6 - 11 p.m. ET. Debuting tonight on the network formerly known as WGN America are three new hour-long programs: NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE, THE DONLON REPORT, and BANFIELD. The new shows join NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, the nation’s only live prime-time national newscast.

NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE airs weeknights from 6 - 7 p.m. ET, with Ms. Berlie shifting from current her role as NewsNation weekend anchor to hosting the new show. Prior to joining NewsNation at its launch last September, Ms. Berlie served as a general assignment reporter and co-anchor of the weekend newscast at WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston.

THE DONLON REPORT airs weeknights from 7 - 8 p.m. ET and will feature a mix of news and interviews with today’s newsmakers. The show will be hosted by Joe Donlon, a 30-year news veteran and a member of the NewsNation weeknight anchor team since its launch.

BANFIELD, an hour-long news and talk show, is hosted by award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield and airs weeknights from 10 - 11 p.m. ET. The show offers a unique format, as Ms. Banfield interviews a single newsmaker, politician, or celebrity every night. Tonight’s first guest is Academy-award winning filmmaker, playwright and director, Aaron Sorkin. Some of Ms. Banfield’s upcoming guests include Bryan Cranston, Robin Wright, Mike Rowe and Keith Olbermann.

NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, launched in September 2019 as NewsNation, airs from 8 - 10 p.m. ET and is anchored by veteran journalists Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, with chief meteorologist Albert Ramon handling weather. It is the country’s only live national newscast in prime-time.