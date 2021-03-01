 

NanoString Launches Technology Access Program for the Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) Platform and Showcases Spatially Resolved Transcriptomic Research at 2021 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of a Technology Access Program (TAP) for the Spatial Molecular Imager. Under the program, a customer can submit tissue samples to NanoString to be analyzed using the 1000-plex RNA panel and receive a complete data package. Researchers interested in participating in NanoString’s Technology Access Program should contact the company at TAP@nanostring.com.

During the 2021 AGBT conference, 21 posters and oral presentations will highlight the latest scientific advances using the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) in addition to data on the first customer samples from SMI early access studies.

The SMI platform provides highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact tissue samples. This new platform complements the high-plex, high throughput GeoMx DSP and the recently launched GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas.

“With the launch of the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas, NanoString now offers a portfolio of spatially resolved RNA products to address the needs of researchers in any field of biological research,” said Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer of NanoString. “Together, the GeoMx DSP and Spatial Molecular Imager platform span the continuum of spatial biology applications and will serve the needs of both discovery and translational researchers.”

“We have used the Spatial Molecular Imager platform and are excited about the potential of the system to impact genomics research,” said Matthew L. Freedman MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts. “We leveraged the Spatial Molecular Imager to enable pooled CRISPR screening using gene expression as a readout. This technology allows simultaneous visualization of gRNA identity and quantitation of low to medium expressed transcripts at the single cell level across thousands of cells.”

Chris Mason, Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine, used the GeoMx WTA to examine the immune response and tissue damage in COVID-19 patients and will present his results in a plenary AGBT session as well as in the NanoString Corporate Workshop, which will be held from 1:30pm-2:15pm ET on Monday, March 1, 2021. Alex Swarbrick, Ph.D., from the Garvin Institute, will also present GeoMx WTA data from his study characterizing the TCR repertoire and endogenous T cell response to melanoma.

To see the full list of 2021 AGBT posters and learn more about the data presented on the GeoMx DSP and SMI platforms, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/about-us/events/advances-in-genome-biology- ....

Both the GeoMx DSP and SMI technologies will be featured in NanoString’s Gold Sponsor Workshop on Monday, March 1 at 1:30-2:15pm ET entitled, “Progressing spatial biology from tissue architecture to sub-cellular function” with presentations from Dr. Christopher Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. Joe Beechem from NanoString.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.



