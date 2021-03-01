 

CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Acquisition Proposal from CoStar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 16:10  |  47   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today confirmed that it received a revised proposal from CoStar Group, Inc. (“CoStar”) to acquire CoreLogic. Under the terms of the revised proposal, CoreLogic shareholders would receive $6.00 per share in cash and 0.1019 shares of CoStar Group common stock in exchange for each share of CoreLogic common stock.

On February 4, CoreLogic’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement under which funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic for $80 per share in cash. The merger agreement remains in full force and effect, and the Board of Directors of CoreLogic has not withdrawn or modified its recommendation that the stockholders of CoreLogic vote in favor of the approval of the merger, the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby.

CoreLogic’s Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary duties and the terms of the merger agreement, will carefully review the proposal in consultation with its outside legal counsel and financial advisors. CoreLogic shareholders need take no action at this time.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to CoreLogic and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this communication are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to the acquisition of CoreLogic by affiliates of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners (the “Merger”), including financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the Merger. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the completion of the Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required stockholder and regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the acquisition, (ii) the ability of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners to obtain the necessary financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the Merger; (iii) potential litigation relating to the Merger that could be instituted against Stone Point Capital Partners, Insight Partners, CoreLogic or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (iv) the risk that disruptions from the Merger will harm CoreLogic’s business, including current plans and operations; (v) the ability of CoreLogic to retain and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (vii) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (ix) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Merger that could affect CoreLogic’s financial performance; (x) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact CoreLogic’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xii) the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (xiii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger, including in circumstances requiring CoreLogic to pay a termination fee; (xiv) those risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of CoreLogic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of CoreLogic’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports filed by CoreLogic with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (xv) those risks that will be described in the proxy statement that will be filed with the SEC and available from the sources indicated below. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Merger, will be more fully discussed in the proxy statement that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the proxy statement will be, considered representative, no such list should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on CoreLogic’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CoreLogic does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Revised Acquisition Proposal from CoStar CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today confirmed that it received a revised proposal from CoStar Group, Inc. (“CoStar”) to acquire CoreLogic. Under the terms of the revised proposal, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
CoreLogic Reports Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue, Operating Income, Profit Margins and Cash Flow
25.02.21
Donegal Insurance Group Selects CoreLogic’s Leading Property & Casualty Claims Workflow and Management Solution to Enhance Customer Experience
18.02.21
CoreLogic Launches New Digital Title and Closing Solution to Accelerate Mortgage Origination Workflow and Improve the Borrower Experience
16.02.21
CoreLogic Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from CoStar Group
09.02.21
Sierra Pacific Mortgage Selects CoreLogic to Streamline Home Appraisal Process
09.02.21
Mortgage Delinquency in November Reaches the Lowest Level Since March, CoreLogic Reports
06.02.21
CORELOGIC INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. - CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of CoreLogic, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLGX
04.02.21
CoreLogic Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 Per Share in Cash
02.02.21
Onward and Upward: Annual US Home Price Appreciation in 2020 Outpaced 2019 Levels by 50%, CoreLogic Reports