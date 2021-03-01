 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Maxwell Packe    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1400 8,771 £10,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     8,771 £10,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Joanne Lorraine Packe    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PCA to PDMR/Director Maxwell Packe
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1400 2,631 £3,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     2,631 £3,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   The Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1400 877 £1,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     877 £1,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Christopher Burrows    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1520 43,402 £50,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     43,402 £50,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Clare Burrows    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PCA to PDMR/Director
Christopher Burrows 		   
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1520 43,402 £50,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     43,402 £50,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Rhodri Whitlock    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1520 8,680 £10,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     8,680 £10,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Patrick Reeve    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Enterprise VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800OVSRDHRJBMO720  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
  Identification code   GB00B1G3LR35    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £1.1400 4,385 £5,000.00
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume     4,385 £5,000.00
           
e) Date of the transaction   26 February 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification
1 March 2021




Wertpapier


