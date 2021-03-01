

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.03.2021 / 16:21

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Katarzyna Last name(s): Mazur-Hofsäß

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 57.42 EUR 11484.00 EUR 57.42 EUR 2583.90 EUR 57.46 EUR 14939.60 EUR 57.48 EUR 2759.04 EUR 57.48 EUR 57.48 EUR 57.48 EUR 10748.76 EUR 57.48 EUR 1954.32 EUR 57.48 EUR 10518.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 57.46 EUR 55045.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Aquis Exchange EuropeAQUIS EXCHANGE PLC MIC: AQEU

