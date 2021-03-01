 

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2021 / 16:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Katarzyna
Last name(s): Mazur-Hofsäß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.42 EUR 11484.00 EUR
57.42 EUR 2583.90 EUR
57.46 EUR 14939.60 EUR
57.48 EUR 2759.04 EUR
57.48 EUR 57.48 EUR
57.48 EUR 10748.76 EUR
57.48 EUR 1954.32 EUR
57.48 EUR 10518.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.46 EUR 55045.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Aquis Exchange EuropeAQUIS EXCHANGE PLC
MIC: AQEU


01.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64746  01.03.2021 



Wertpapier


