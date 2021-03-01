 

SIMON Welcomes Brighthouse Financial to Annuities Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 16:23  |  42   |   |   

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today welcomes Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF)—one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.1—as the latest carrier to join SIMON’s Marketplace. The collaboration provides a streamlined digital experience to financial professionals incorporating annuities into client portfolios, giving them tools to easily navigate the annuities landscape in one centralized location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005198/en/

“Brighthouse Financial is blazing a trail for structured annuities, aligned with their mission of helping people achieve financial security,” commented Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON. “We’re incredibly excited to support that mission. Now more than ever, consumers seeking financial security are looking to retirement solutions that can balance the need for protection with growth potential. This collaboration combines annuities offered by Brighthouse Financial with SIMON’s innovative technology, providing financial professionals a better experience tailoring their service to meet client needs.”

Myles Lambert, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Brighthouse Financial, added, “Brighthouse Financial is committed to continuously enhancing the way we support financial professionals and the clients they serve, which is why we are excited to bring our annuity products to SIMON’s Marketplace. SIMON offers a cutting-edge solution featuring built-in tools and analytics that demonstrate the financial security that diversifying a portfolio with annuities can provide. Leveraging the SIMON platform to help distribute Brighthouse Financial annuities both expands the accessibility of our products in U.S. retail markets and helps to make retirement planning more scalable for financial professionals.”

Brighthouse Financial annuities are now available in SIMON’s Marketplace, along with seamless access to powerful allocation analytics and product-specific educational resources.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 85,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, insurance, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., 1 Brighthouse Financial specializes in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2019 admitted assets. Best's Review: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. A.M. Best, 2020.

Annuities issued by Brighthouse Life Insurance Company, Charlotte, NC 28277 and Brighthouse Life Insurance Company of NY (in New York only), New York, NY 10017.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SIMON Welcomes Brighthouse Financial to Annuities Platform SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today welcomes Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF)—one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.1—as the latest carrier to join SIMON’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions
10.02.21
Brighthouse Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
10.02.21
Brighthouse Financial Announces $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program