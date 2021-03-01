Atlantic Union Bank Rebrands Wealth Management Division to Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management

RICHMOND, Va., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank announced today that the bank’s wealth management division is changing its branding to Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management. The brand change is driven by the bank’s goal to provide a seamless and integrated customer experience between the bank and its wealth management services, and deliver on its promise to make banking easier. Previously, the bank’s wealth management services were offered under the brand Middleburg Financial.



“The brand change and new logo signifies a full-service approach for all our clients’ wealth management and banking needs,” said David Zimmerman, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management president. “Now, our wealth clients have easier access to our full suite of Atlantic Union Bank services, including savings, lending and more. And the same is true for our banking customers who could benefit from our wealth services such as investments, retirement planning, trust and estate management to help meet their long-term financial goals.”