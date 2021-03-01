 

Atlantic Union Bank Rebrands Wealth Management Division to Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management

RICHMOND, Va., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank announced today that the bank’s wealth management division is changing its branding to Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management. The brand change is driven by the bank’s goal to provide a seamless and integrated customer experience between the bank and its wealth management services, and deliver on its promise to make banking easier. Previously, the bank’s wealth management services were offered under the brand Middleburg Financial.

“The brand change and new logo signifies a full-service approach for all our clients’ wealth management and banking needs,” said David Zimmerman, Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management president. “Now, our wealth clients have easier access to our full suite of Atlantic Union Bank services, including savings, lending and more. And the same is true for our banking customers who could benefit from our wealth services such as investments, retirement planning, trust and estate management to help meet their long-term financial goals.”

Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management provides a life-centered approach to working with families, individuals and institutions. The experienced team works closely with clients to build a customized plan centered around their life priorities and can access the bank’s full portfolio of services and products to meet their needs. As life and priorities change, the advisor works closely to modify the plan and continue to align it with the client’s needs.

Visit Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management at www.atlanticunionbank.com/wealth to learn more.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:
Beth Shivak, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, Beth.Shivak@AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804.327.5746
Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Bill.Cimino@AtlanticUnionBank.com, 804.448.0937




