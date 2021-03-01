 

Efecte Plc Disposal of own shares for one-time employee share reward

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 16:15  |  24   |   |   

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 1 March 2021 at 17.15

Efecte Plc: Disposal of own shares for one-time employee share reward

Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2020, the Board of Directors of Efecte Plc has decided on a directed share issue without payment for a one-time share reward of 50 shares to each eligible employee of the Efecte group (the “Share Reward”). The Share Reward is paid from the Company’s treasury shares instead of monetary bonus as the Company exceeded its targets for 2020.

The Share Reward is offered free of charge to all employees of Efecte group, excluding employees who have joined after 31 August 2020 and the extended leadership team. The Share Reward is subject to an employment precondition according to which the employee must continue to be employed by the Efecte group and must not have submitted their resignation at the time of the payment of the Share Reward.

The Share Reward is subject to a transfer restriction, under which the recipients of the Share Reward may not sell or otherwise dispose of the Share Reward for a period of 12 months after the receipt of the shares.

There is a weighty financial ground for the Company for the issuance of the Share Reward since the shares are transferred as an incentive to the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Efecte has on 1 March 2021 transferred 4300 treasury shares to eligible recipients of the Share Reward. The total number of shares transferred, 4300 shares, is approximately 0.07 per cent of the company's outstanding shares. After the share transfer on 1 March 2021, no further shares shall be transferred based on the terms of the Share Reward.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 1 March 2021, the number of treasury shares held by the Company is 19,989 shares.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen
Head of IR
tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com
+358 400 383 064

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Efecte Plc Disposal of own shares for one-time employee share reward EFECTE PLC - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - 1 March 2021 at 17.15 Efecte Plc: Disposal of own shares for one-time employee share reward Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2020, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Correction: Efecte Plc’s Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2021
25.02.21
Efecte Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 – Strong SaaS growth and positive EBITDA
25.02.21
Efecte Plc’s Financial Statements 2020 have been published
25.02.21
Efecte Plc: Notice of the Annual General Meeting
25.02.21
Efecte Plc: Option program 2021
24.02.21
Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options
15.02.21
Efecte Plc: Publishing of Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on 25 February 2021 and invitation to a briefing