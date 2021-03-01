- With the rise in the incidences of age-associated ocular disorders, there has been high adoption of various vision correction procedures. This factor is likely to drive demand for corneal topographers in the near future.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global corneal topographers market is likely to be driven by the high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, refractive errors, and others. In addition, rise in geriatric population is likely to emerge as another important growth factor for the market over the forecast tenure, from 2019 to 2027. There are several government initiatives creating awareness about the importance of treatment, early detection, and prevention of these conditions. Age-associated ophthalmic conditions are likely to play an important role in fostering growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

As reported by many researches, there have been an alarming rose in the incidences of ocular conditions and ophthalmic incidences. With high prevalence of such conditions, there is an accelerated adoption of vision correction procedures by a large number of patients. This factor is likely to work in favor of the market in the near future.

There has been augmented focus on the strategic collaborations and research and development activities to come up with innovative, much improved ophthalmic diagnostic modalities. Incorporation of these new diagnostic modalities for early detection and screening of ophthalmic conditions is expected to drive the demand for corneal topographers. On the other hand, the growth of the market is likely to be hampered by the post-surgical complications following ophthalmic interventions.

The global corneal topographers market is likely to expand at a growth rate of ~5% CAGR over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027. Alarming rise in the incidences of ocular and ophthalmic conditions is likely to play an important role in augmenting market growth in the years to come.