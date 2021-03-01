 

DGAP-DD Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 16:30  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rebellius

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
130.0000 EUR 364000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
130.0000 EUR 364000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64758  01.03.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.03.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
EQS-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:30 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
14:14 Uhr
Berliner Industrie-Beschäftigte von Daimler und Siemens Energy protestieren
07:58 Uhr
Aufgepasst: Porsche und Siemens bringen Juwel an die Börse
27.02.21
STOCK SELECTION EUROPE Wochenausgabe KW 9: Fällt hier gerade ein Kartenhaus zusammen?
24.02.21
Jetzt können die Corona-Tests für zu Hause kommen
23.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt SIEMENS AG auf 'Overweight'
23.02.21
ROUNDUP: Osram stellt Geschäftsjahr um - Abschied von Siemens-Erbe
23.02.21
Osram stellt Geschäftsjahr um - Abschied von Siemens-Erbe
23.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt SIEMENS AG auf 'Buy'
21.02.21
Auto- und Industriezulieferer Schaeffler lehnt Aufspaltung ab

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
3.226
Siemens bald 100€
28.09.20
30
Siemens Energy - Diskussion vor IPO
31.08.20
24
ROUNDUP: Neubauer will Siemens-Posten nicht - Klimadebatte um Kohlebergwerk
11.07.20
7
Was tun um Siemens Energy Aktien zu bekommen?