DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SURTECO GROUP SE: Decision to submit a takeover offer by PKG Schürfeld GmbH at the statutory minimum price - pool agreement concluded to exercise 56.51% of the voting rights 01-March-2021 / 16:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PKG Schürfeld GmbH (the Bidder) has informed us of its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of SURTECO GROUP SE in accordance with § 29 (1) German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) against payment of a cash consideration in euros in the amount of the statutory minimum price in accordance with § 31 WpÜG and §§ 3 ff. WpÜG-Offer-Ordinance (the takeover offer). For details, we refer to the publication by PKG Schürfeld GmbH at https://www.schuerfeld-angebot.de.

PKG Schürfeld GmbH announces that the takeover offer will be made in accordance with the provisions to be determined in the offer document for the takeover offer. The offer will be subject to certain merger control approvals and likely other conditions.

PKG Schürfeld GmbH also informs that the offer document for the takeover offer with the detailed conditions and other information on the takeover offer (in German as well as a non-binding translation into English) and other information related to the takeover offer in the Internet under https://www.schuerfeld-angebot.de to be published.

The offer document for the takeover offer will also be published by means of a notice in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and be available on the website of the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

Furthermore, PKG Schürfeld GmbH has informed us that the Bidder has concluded a pool agreement with the other members of the Schürfeld Group and other parties with regard to their respective voting rights from SURTECO Shares (SURTECO Pool). The number of pool-linked SURTECO shares (from the time the SURTECO pool came into effect) is 8,762,068 (approx. 56.51% of the share capital of SURTECO GROUP SE). The entry into force of the SURTECO pool (including with regard to the coordinated exercise of voting rights at SURTECO GROUP SE) is subject to the conditions precedent