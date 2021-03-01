 

Everbridge Announces Next Generation of Mobile App for Organizations to Manage the Full Lifecycle of a Critical Event from a Device

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the availability of its new ManageBridge App, including enhanced crisis management and reporting features that allow organizations to effectively anticipate and respond to natural, manmade and digital critical events in real time from a mobile device.

Everbridge Announces Next Generation of Mobile App for Organizations to Manage the Full Lifecycle of a Critical Event from a Device (Photo: Business Wire)

The ManageBridge App represents a significant advancement in technology and user experience. Dispatchers and incident managers can use the app to more effectively orchestrate incident resolution and communication with senior management and technical teams, including scheduling on-call personnel, rapidly communicating with responders, conducting analysis to improve the response for future critical events and more.

“Everbridge’s latest ManageBridge App allows our business, healthcare and government customers to more seamlessly manage a crisis from their mobile devices, when every second counts,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “The enhanced app makes Everbridge’s core critical event management capabilities even more accessible to those in charge of disaster response for their organization.”

The new ManageBridge App offers the following new features:

  • Crisis Management capabilities enabling teams to manage a critical event completely on the mobile device with oversight on task lists, incidents, documents, notes, and event updates
  • Reports to surface details on notification delivery, safety events, and incident response
  • Inbox to view real-time updates from contacts who trigger Safety Connection functionality such as SOS, Check-in, Safe Corridor, and more

“Technologies to support employees working from home and to stay safely connected were pioneered by Everbridge – because critical events can happen anywhere, and they need to get managed rapidly,” said John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge. “Our next generation, state-of-the-art mobile app lets responders easily manage the entire lifecycle of critical events securely from their pocket or purse anytime and anywhere.”

