 

Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call live on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The webcast, the earnings press release and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website.

The call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. CT, following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s first quarter 2021 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately four weeks after the date of the call.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

