G.research to Host 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.03.2021, 16:47 | 29 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 16:47 | G.research would like to invite you to the 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference Thursday, March 11th. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading Specialty Chemical companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/4/register Presenting Companies:

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)

CMC Minerals (NASDAQ: CCMP)

Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF)

Ecolab Inc (NYSE: ECL)

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

GCP Applied Technolgies (NYSE: GCP)

Hexion (private)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM)

Trecora (NYSE: TREC) For Details:

March 11th, 2021

Contact: Vince Amabile (914) 921-5150 G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm and Member of FINRA and SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Group Holding Co. (OTC:MGHL). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005672/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer