 

G.research to Host 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

G.research would like to invite you to the 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference Thursday, March 11th. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of several leading Specialty Chemical companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/4/register

Presenting Companies:
 Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)
CMC Minerals (NASDAQ: CCMP)
Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF)
Ecolab Inc (NYSE: ECL)
Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)
GCP Applied Technolgies (NYSE: GCP)
Hexion (private)
Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE: SQM)
Trecora (NYSE: TREC)

For Details:
 March 11th, 2021
Contact: Vince Amabile (914) 921-5150

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm and Member of FINRA and SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Group Holding Co. (OTC:MGHL).



