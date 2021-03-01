Sonoton Music appoints Alex Black as CEO and announces rebrand (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Sonoton Music, the world's largest independent production music

company, has appointed Alex Black to the newly created position of CEO.



Black, who was previously Global Director at EMI Production Music, will oversee

the day-to-day operations at the long-established and family-owned business,

which owns exclusive rights to more than 130,000 works from all genres and

represents a roster of more than 2,400 composers. He takes up the role with

immediate effect and will be based in Munich.





The appointment marks a significant step up for Sonoton Music, which willbroaden its focus by adding new forms of music publishing to its productionmusic business. It will roll out a major rebrand and redesign of its website onMarch 24.Sonoton Music was founded by the composer, arranger and conductor GerhardNarholz and his wife Rotheide in Munich in 1965. As its managing directors, theyhave turned the business into one of the world's most successful productionmusic libraries with more than 100 new albums covering all kinds of music,styles, instrumentations and genres produced every year. This is in addition tothe 150 albums from its international catalogues.Over the years Sonoton's music has been placed in countless Hollywood films,including Fantastic Four, Finding Dory, Greyhound, Manchester By The Sea, OnceUpon A Time In Hollywood and Snowden. The catalogue has also featured in manypopular TV shows such as Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things andUnorthodox, while being used in global ad campaigns and sampled by superstarrecording artists."We have spent the last 50 years building Sonoton with much love and care," saidRotheide and Gerhard Narholz. "It was a daunting prospect to considertransitioning the stewardship of the company to a new CEO. We are absolutelyecstatic that Alex Black will be the one to take on this role. Over the manyyears we have enjoyed a working relationship with him, he continually impressedus with his excellent business acumen, creativity and passion for music. We canwithdraw from management now, knowing that Sonoton will be in the perfect handsfor a successful future. Welcome, Alex!"Black said: "I am honoured that the founders have entrusted me to take thebusiness forward. I first worked with Sonoton as a sub publisher 15 years agoand Mr & Mrs Narholz made a huge impression on me. Through their passion formusic and travel, they have created opportunities for thousands of composers,building a catalogue that holds so many hidden treasures waiting to bediscovered by filmmakers and music producers. They are business innovators,leading the way with music search technology; launching their first search