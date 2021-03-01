 

Sonoton Music appoints Alex Black as CEO and announces rebrand (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Sonoton Music, the world's largest independent production music
company, has appointed Alex Black to the newly created position of CEO.

Black, who was previously Global Director at EMI Production Music, will oversee
the day-to-day operations at the long-established and family-owned business,
which owns exclusive rights to more than 130,000 works from all genres and
represents a roster of more than 2,400 composers. He takes up the role with
immediate effect and will be based in Munich.

The appointment marks a significant step up for Sonoton Music, which will
broaden its focus by adding new forms of music publishing to its production
music business. It will roll out a major rebrand and redesign of its website on
March 24.

Sonoton Music was founded by the composer, arranger and conductor Gerhard
Narholz and his wife Rotheide in Munich in 1965. As its managing directors, they
have turned the business into one of the world's most successful production
music libraries with more than 100 new albums covering all kinds of music,
styles, instrumentations and genres produced every year. This is in addition to
the 150 albums from its international catalogues.

Over the years Sonoton's music has been placed in countless Hollywood films,
including Fantastic Four, Finding Dory, Greyhound, Manchester By The Sea, Once
Upon A Time In Hollywood and Snowden. The catalogue has also featured in many
popular TV shows such as Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and
Unorthodox, while being used in global ad campaigns and sampled by superstar
recording artists.

"We have spent the last 50 years building Sonoton with much love and care," said
Rotheide and Gerhard Narholz. "It was a daunting prospect to consider
transitioning the stewardship of the company to a new CEO. We are absolutely
ecstatic that Alex Black will be the one to take on this role. Over the many
years we have enjoyed a working relationship with him, he continually impressed
us with his excellent business acumen, creativity and passion for music. We can
withdraw from management now, knowing that Sonoton will be in the perfect hands
for a successful future. Welcome, Alex!"

Black said: "I am honoured that the founders have entrusted me to take the
business forward. I first worked with Sonoton as a sub publisher 15 years ago
and Mr & Mrs Narholz made a huge impression on me. Through their passion for
music and travel, they have created opportunities for thousands of composers,
building a catalogue that holds so many hidden treasures waiting to be
discovered by filmmakers and music producers. They are business innovators,
leading the way with music search technology; launching their first search
