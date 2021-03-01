William A. Von Hoene Jr., Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, to Depart Exelon on Mar. 31

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that William (Bill) Von Hoene Jr., senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer, is leaving Exelon on March 31, bringing an accomplished 19-year career at the company to a close.

“Bill’s unparalleled legal mind, outstanding strategic capabilities and keen emotional intelligence have been integral to the success of Exelon, and the impact of his work cannot be overstated,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “He expertly guided us through two successful mergers, led efforts to support the passage of policy decisions that preserved thousands of jobs and protected the environment, and dramatically advanced diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the company through his leadership and innovation. Bill led some of the most important and challenging work for Exelon during his tenure, while at the same time developing future leaders, both of which have enabled us to better serve our customers, communities and employees. With warmth, humor and empathy, Bill made every person he talked to feel important, supported and part of the team and he will be sorely missed.”

“On behalf of the board, I thank Bill for his invaluable contributions to Exelon over the past nearly two decades, which have shaped Exelon’s business, its strategy and its culture,” said Mayo A. Shattuck III, chairman of Exelon’s board of directors. “Bill has been a transformational leader in the company, in the energy industry and in the community. He leaves behind a lasting legacy, and we are grateful for his leadership.”

Prior to joining Exelon, Von Hoene was a renowned litigator for more than 20 years, specializing in complex civil and white-collar criminal investigations. Since joining Exelon’s legal team in 2002, two years after Exelon was formed, Von Hoene has held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility, including general counsel and executive vice president of Finance and Legal, before assuming his current role leading key Exelon strategic functions, including Legal, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development, Investments, Government Affairs and Corporate Affairs, in February 2012. Following his departure, these departments will report directly to Crane.