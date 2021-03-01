Phillips 66 Names Industry Leader Mark Lashier as President and Chief Operating Officer

“Mark is the right leader at the right time to join Phillips 66,” said Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “He assumes his new role at a time when we are operationally and financially strong yet navigating a dynamic and challenging external environment.”

Lashier, who has over 30 years of energy industry experience, has served as CPChem’s CEO since 2017. He joined the global petrochemical joint venture, in which Phillips 66 owns a 50% interest, in 2000. At CPChem he has served as Executive Vice President of Olefins and Polyolefins; Senior Vice President of Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics; Vice President of Corporate Planning and Development; and Regional Manager of Asia. He began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company as a research engineer.

Reporting to Garland, Lashier will have responsibility for operational execution across all of Phillips 66 businesses — which include Refining, Midstream, and Marketing & Specialties — and also for the company’s health, safety and environmental efforts. With Lashier’s addition to the Phillips 66 leadership team, Garland will further focus on the company’s strategic direction, disciplined capital allocation and engagement with key stakeholders on issues facing the energy industry.

“Mark is a trusted leader with a demonstrated track record of delivering growth, driving excellence in both operations and sustainable business practices,” said Garland. “He possesses the right combination of values, skills and experience that makes him a clear choice to be our President and COO.”

Lashier serves on a number of professional boards, including American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Chemistry Council, Iowa State University’s College of Engineering Industrial Advisory Council and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. In addition, he serves on several community boards, including Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas and the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer.

Lashier, who received a bachelor’s degree in science and a doctorate in chemical engineering from Iowa State University, holds 13 patents in the U.S. He will be based at Phillips 66 headquarters in Houston.

About Phillips 66

