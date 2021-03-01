theScore Announces Closing of US$186.3 Million Initial Public Offering in the United States

The offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity and Macquarie Capital, as joint book-running managers, with Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc. and Scotiabank as co-managers.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) today announced the closing of its previously-announced marketed public offering of the Company’s Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) in the United States and Canada, representing the Score’s initial public offering in the United States and listing of the Class A Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. A total of 6,900,000 Class A Shares were sold by the Company, including 900,000 Class A Shares following the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option, at a price of US$27.00 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of US$186.3 million.

The Company currently expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the continued growth and expansion of theScore Bet’s operations in the United States and Canada by supporting the multi-jurisdiction deployment and operation of theScore Bet and user acquisition and retention in jurisdictions where theScore is, or will be, operating.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Class A Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SCR) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.