 

ScottsMiracle-Gro Provides Update to its Fiscal 2021 Outlook for the U.S. Consumer Segment

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, announced this morning it now expects to report positive growth in its U.S. Consumer segment, an increase from its previous sales guidance of flat to minus 5 percent on the fiscal year.

“Having just finished fiscal February this past Saturday, we now have enough visibility to say that we expect positive sales growth in the U.S. Consumer business on a year-over-year basis,” Senior Vice President and interim CFO Cory Miller said during the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. “Shipments remain well ahead of last year’s base as retailers prepare for the peak of the lawn and garden season. And consumer purchases of our products at our largest retailers are up 25 percent year-to-date entering March.”

The expected growth in the U.S. Consumer segment also means the Company anticipates it will exceed its current earnings guidance of $8.00 to $8.40 per share on an adjusted basis. The Company said it expects to provide specific updated ranges for both sales and earnings per share later in the spring.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information regarding the future economic performance and financial condition of the Company, the plans and objectives of the Company’s management, and the Company’s assumptions regarding such performance and plans are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified as statements that include phrases such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “projected,” “believe,” “target,” “predict,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “may,” “goal,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other similar words or phrases. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

