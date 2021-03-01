 

Experience Matters Insight School of California Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Insight School of California (ISCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades 9-12 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year starting tomorrow.

ISCA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ISCA is tuition-free to all students who reside in California, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program accredited by The Accrediting Commission for School Western Association of Schools and Colleges. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Kimberly Odom, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://ca.insightschools.net/.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.



