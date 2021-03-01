Medical Doctors Forced to Invent Safer Mask Following Covid-19 Death of Colleague

Merit’s masks are designed to address many issues, like perfect fit, sealing, reusable, eco-friendly, as well as comfortable to be worn for long-hour hospital shifts.

Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire medical mask startup, Merit Mask, Inc.

This acquisition reinforces Kronos' commitment to expanding its offering of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the development of the most advanced PPE products through M&A (mergers and acquisitions) opportunities as well as through R&D with the goal of improving personal protection from infectious aerosols.

Under the agreement, Kronos acquired the controlling interest, including mask designs, and will obtain full rights to the future suite of innovative medical PPE to be developed by Merit Mask, Inc.

By acquiring Merit Mask, Inc., Kronos is assuming worldwide responsibility for design, manufacturing, distribution, and business strategy for the company's product portfolio, immediately.

"It is a great pleasure to announce our pending acquisition of Merit Mask Inc," said Michael Rubinov, President of KNOS. "This acquisition holds the potential to be a pivotal moment in our PPE products portfolio in addition to our patent-pending mask designed for the general public, and we are delighted to expand our product portfolio to include specialized masks for the medical community currently fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines."

"As the CEO of Merit Mask, I am delighted to merge with Kronos Advanced Technologies. Merit Mask was born out of the necessity to fight Covid-19. This catastrophic pandemic has touched everyone including us, here at Merit Mask, when Covid robbed us of my best friend and colleague and one of the best medical providers that ever graced this earth. I know that under the leadership of Kronos, Merit Mask will achieve its singular mission and that is to be the single best Covid-19 fighting mask EVER produced. Stay tuned as greater things are about to happen," stated Cornell Calinescu, MD, Merit Mask CEO.