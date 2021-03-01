CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of
Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)
Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*
28 February 2021
817 623 840
1 030 728 653
1 040 186 192
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
