 

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 17:45  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Real number of voting
rights (excluding
treasury shares)

Theoretical number of
voting rights (including
treasury shares)*

28 February 2021

817 623 840

1 030 728 653

1 040 186 192

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR
 French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 28 February 2021 817 623 840 1 030 728 653 1 040 186

