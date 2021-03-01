CARREFOUR Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 01.03.2021, 17:45 | 39 | 0 | 0 01.03.2021, 17:45 | Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

28 February 2021 817 623 840 1 030 728 653 1 040 186 192

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005481/en/



