Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX).

Shares are down over 50% after the Company reported Q4 results and received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for oral paclitaxel plus encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. The FDA expressed the following: