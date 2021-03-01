 

ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customers the opportunity to earn loyalty points on ASMALLWORLD Collection bookings

ASMALLWORLD AG now offers customers the opportunity to earn loyalty points on ASMALLWORLD Collection bookings

Press release

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) now offers customers the opportunity to earn loyalty points on ASMALLWORLD Collection bookings

Zurich, 01.03.2021 - ASMALLWORLD AG has announced that its customers can now earn loyalty points from their favourite loyalty programs when booking with the ASMALLWORLD Collection. Starting today, customers who book hotel stays with the ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate will earn loyalty points from four of the world's leading programs: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors and Shangri-La Golden Circle. Loyalty points will be earned on top of the existing ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate benefits and provide another strong incentive to book with the ASMALLWORLD Collection.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it will offer its customers the opportunity to earn loyalty points from their favourite programs when booking with the ASMALLWORLD Collection (www.asmallworldcollection.com).

Customers who book the ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate will not only receive all of the existing ASMALLWORLD benefits, but also earn loyalty points at all participating hotels.

This new feature will be available starting today.

Collaboration with the world's leading loyalty programs

The ASMALLWORLD Collection will work with four of the world's leading loyalty programs: World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors and Shangri-La Golden Circle.

When booking the ASMALLWORLD Preferred rate at participating hotels, the partners will credit customers directly once the stay has been completed.

Participating hotels will be easily identified by the loyalty program logos on the search results pages and on the detailed hotel pages, as well as in the benefits descriptions.

