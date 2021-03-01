EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 28.02.2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
in CHF
Performance in %
28.02.2021
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 307.12
5.1
51.2
4.7
Share Price
CHF 325.00
7.1
75.1
6.6
Total Net Assets (in million)
2'137
MTD Month to Date
FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)
End of ad hoc announcement
