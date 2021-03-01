 

EQS-Adhoc Key Figures 28.02.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 17:45  |  35   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 28.02.2021

01-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

28.02.2021

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 307.12

5.1

51.2

4.7

Share Price

CHF 325.00

7.1

75.1

6.6

Total Net Assets (in million)

2'137

 

 

 

 

MTD      Month to Date
FYTD     Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD    Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172159

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1172159  01-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172159&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Disclaimer

