People’s Bank Announces Completion of Merger with Willamette Community Bank

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced that effective March 1, 2021, it completed the merger with Willamette Community Bank.

Ken Trautman, CEO of People’s Bank of Commerce, stated, “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Willamette Community Bank, which expands our franchise into the Willamette Valley markets. We are very pleased to welcome Willamette’s customers, shareholders and employees to People’s Bank and look forward to continuing to provide quality services and opportunities to them.”

On a combined pro forma basis, People’s Bank of Commerce would have total assets of approximately $742 million as of December 31, 2020 (unaudited and excluding purchase accounting adjustments) with nine branch locations in Southern Oregon and Willamette Valley markets.