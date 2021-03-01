 

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. Hard copies of the report may be requested at http://www.enterpriseproducts.com/investors/request-information.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.



