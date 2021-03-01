 

Orion Corporation Transfer of 99,768 own B shares on 1 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 17:45  |  32   |   |   

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2021 at 18.45 EET             
         

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 99,768 own B shares on 1 March 2021

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2021 transferred altogether 99,768 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2018–2020 and 2019–2020 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 34.1055, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2021. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 3,402,637.52.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 571,314.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plans in stock exchange releases on 2 February 2016 and on 6 February 2019.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		   Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Corporation Transfer of 99,768 own B shares on 1 March 2021 ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 MARCH 2021 at 18.45 EET                       Orion Corporation: Transfer of 99,768 own B shares on 1 March 2021 In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation
09.02.21
Orion Group Financial Statement Release for 2020
08.02.21
Orion and Bayer expand development program for darolutamide in prostate cancer
02.02.21
83,386 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares