Issue of Equity

For immediate release

1 March 2021

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

PrimaryBid Offer

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) the Brazil focused gold producer and developer, is pleased to announce a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid (the “PrimaryBid Offer”) of new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company (“Retail Shares”) at an issue price of £0.75 per Retail Share (the “Issue Price”). The Company is also conducting a placing of new ordinary shares ("the Placing Shares" and together with the Retail Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares") at the Issue Price by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the “Placing”) as announced separately today.

Concurrently with the Placing, Serabi Gold plc will also conduct a placing of warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company (“Warrant Placing” and together with the Placing the “Placings”), conditional, amongst other things, upon shareholder approval and the Placing. Only subscribers for Placing Shares will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing. Subscribers to the PrimaryBid Offer will not be eligible to participate in the Warrant Placing.