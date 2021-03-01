 

AS Tallink Grupp has filed an action against AS Tallinna Sadam

On 1 March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp filed an action against AS Tallinna Sadam with Harju County Court with a claim of EUR 15.4 million. AS Tallink Grupp demands compensation from AS Tallinna Sadam for unjust enrichment or alternatively for damage caused by abusing the dominant position AS Tallinna Sadam has on the market for provision of port services in Old City Harbour (in Estonian Vanasadam). According to the Estonian Competition Act an undertaking having a dominant position on a goods market is prohibited from directly or indirectly establishing or applying unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions.

The filed claim includes fees paid by AS Tallink Grupp in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It is the view of AS Tallink Grupp that in relation to port services offered to passenger vessels in Tallinn Old City Harbour, AS Tallinna Sadam has imposed excessively high prices and thereby abused its dominant market position on the market for offering port services in the Old City Harbour.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee




