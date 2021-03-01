 

DGAP-News Abivax appoints Dr Sophie Biguenet, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Abivax appoints Dr Sophie Biguenet, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Abivax appoints Dr Sophie Biguenet, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
 

Dr Sophie Biguenet joins Abivax on March 1

As CMO, Sophie Biguenet will drive Abivax's main clinical program of ABX464 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) into phase 3 testing in 2021
 

PARIS, March 1, 2021 - 06:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company modulating the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr Sophie Biguenet as Chief Medical Officer, effective on March 1, 2021, based in Paris. Dr Biguenet brings 25 years of experience in academia and in the biopharmaceutical industry with an extensive track record in international clinical development, leading to the successful registration of several new drug products across various treatment areas, including immunology, virology and liver diseases. In her new role, she follows Dr Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., who plans to retire within the next several months after six years as Abivax's CMO. Dr Steens has been actively involved in the successful clinical transition of lead compound ABX464 into late-stage clinical testing in chronic inflammatory diseases.

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "We are excited to welcome Sophie Biguenet at Abivax, benefiting from her extensive experience and competencies to successfully drive the clinical and medical developments of the Company in the future. The months to come will be extremely important for the strategic orientation of Abivax with top-line results of our three clinical programs conducted with ABX464 to be available in Q2 2021, namely the phase 2b induction study results in ulcerative colitis, the phase 2a induction study data in rheumatoid arthritis and the results of the phase 2b/3 trial in high-risk Covid-19 patients. At the same time, I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to Jean-Marc for staying on for the appropriate time to secure a smooth transition during this critical period for the Company, especially for the analysis and presentation of the upcoming clinical trial read-outs."

