 

Voluntis Initiation of Voluntis Stock Coverage by the Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, a leading player in the intermediation and financial operations segment, has just initiated coverage of the company with a study entitled "Algorithms enabling better care ".

This coverage aims to increase Voluntis' visibility, broaden its investor base and enrich the consensus of financial analysts who already track the stock alongside brokerage firm Bryan Garnier.

Gilbert Dupont initiates the coverage of the stock with a BUY recommendation and a €8.9 target price.

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms.

Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo : ALVTX - ISIN : FR0004183960



ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
15.02.21
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital Therapeutic Platform
15.02.21
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021