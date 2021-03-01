 

Gecina Achieves a 2-Point Increase With a Score of 94/100 on the Gender Pay Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 18:07  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) stands out in particular for the indicators concerning individual pay rises, promotions and the percentage of staff awarded pay rises when returning from maternity leave, achieving the maximum score. Gecina is also continuing to reduce any pay gaps between women and men, with a score of 39/40 for this criterion.

Gecina has achieved recognition for its proactive policy promoting gender equality for many years. Its strong actions include remuneration, recruitment and the representation of women in the company’s executive management structures.

Since 2011, Gecina has been committed to significantly reducing pay gaps based on equivalent skills with a dedicated financial budget. Equal pay has been in place since 2015, with differences of no more than 3% in either direction.

2020 was marked by further progress with developing the representation of women in leadership positions. In one year, the percentage of women in Gecina’s Executive Committee increased from 40% to 45%, with five women out of 11 members.

Lastly, Gecina has 45% women in its Board of Directors and 35% women in its Management Committee.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Achieves a 2-Point Increase With a Score of 94/100 on the Gender Pay Equality Index Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC) stands out in particular for the indicators concerning individual pay rises, promotions and the percentage of staff awarded pay rises when returning from maternity leave, achieving the maximum score. Gecina is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
Sara Queen to Join MetLife Investment Management as Head of Real Estate Equity Group
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year Results and Maintains 2021 Guidance
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
VSE Corporation Acquires HAECO Special Services
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Gecina – Earnings at December 31, 2020
17.02.21
Gecina Signs a Lease for 11,600 sq.m, Taking the Carré Michelet Building’s Letting Rate up to 83%
11.02.21
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Gecina: Sale of 16 Non-strategic Assets
11.02.21
Gecina: Sale of 16 Non-strategic Assets
09.02.21
44% Of Gecina’s Bank Lines Are Now Responsible, Representing 2 Billion Euros
01.02.21
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights