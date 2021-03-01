 

Teleperformance Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that it filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on February 26, 2021 under the number D.21-0080.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

  • The 2020 financial report;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • The description of the share repurchase program.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers and on the Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com under the section "Investor Relations".

The English translation of this Universal Registration Document will be made available on the Company’s website soon.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 383,000 employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence.

In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$ 6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com / Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance



