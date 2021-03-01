ISS and Barclays extend successful global facilities partnership

ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, today announced that it has agreed with Barclays to extend their 8-year partnership whereby ISS delivers Integrated Facility and Workplace Services across the Barclays portfolio in more than 30 countries until 2025.



ISS has worked with Barclays since 2012 providing an integrated Facility Services solution in the UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Europe and the next phase of the contract is designed to create tangible value for the Bank, its global workforce and for ISS.

With a focus on transforming the workplace experience for Barclays’ colleagues and supporting the Bank’s Net Zero ambitions, along with the integrated facilities services, the new contract will reduce costs and continue to deliver value for both parties leveraging the full power of ISS’s integrated, self-delivery model to ensure joint success.





