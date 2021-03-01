 

ISS and Barclays extend successful global facilities partnership

Copenhagen, 1 March 2021
No. 04/2021


 


 

ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, today announced that it has agreed with Barclays to extend their 8-year partnership whereby ISS delivers Integrated Facility and Workplace Services across the Barclays portfolio in more than 30 countries until 2025.

ISS has worked with Barclays since 2012 providing an integrated Facility Services solution in the UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Europe and the next phase of the contract is designed to create tangible value for the Bank, its global workforce and for ISS.

With a focus on transforming the workplace experience for Barclays’ colleagues and supporting the Bank’s Net Zero ambitions, along with the integrated facilities services, the new contract will reduce costs and continue to deliver value for both parties leveraging the full power of ISS’s integrated, self-delivery model to ensure joint success.


 

For investor enquiries
Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38


For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68


 

About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513

