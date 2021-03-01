 

PHARMAGEST GROUP strengthens its network in Paris Regions by acquiring ADI

Villers-lès-Nancy, March 1, 2021- 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

PHARMAGEST GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK IN THE GREATER PARIS REGION BY ACQUIRING ITS HISTORIC DISTRIBUTOR, ADI

  • Pharmagest Group becomes the sole shareholder of ADI (Applications et Développements Informatiques), in which it previously held 50% of the capital.
  • This acquisition enables the Group to control its historic distributor in Ile-de-France for more than 30 years.
  • Highlighting Pharmagest Group’s commitment to strengthen its distribution network in the greater Paris region.

***

Pharmagest Group (Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN : FR 0012882389), the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe, today announces having acquired the 50% stake held by Marc ABITBOL, founder of ADI, the distribution partner of Pharmagest Group’s solutions in Ile-de-France for more than 30 years.

Pharmagest Group now has a homogeneous network of regional agencies adapted to its distribution model and fully integrated within metropolitan France and the French West Indies. ADI was the last structure in metropolitan France not fully integrated at the level of the capital, whereas ADI’s revenue was already fully consolidated by the Group in terms of revenue since 2000 (ADI 2020 revenue: €5.8 million).

Until now, pharmacists in Ile-de-France had access to only a part of the PHARMAGEST catalogue of products and services. Henceforth, the Group will be able to support the entire ecosystem for the business lines it develops.

By deploying Pharmagest Group’s operating and commercial processes across the ADI network, Management expects to generate strong growth in business and earnings in Ile-de-France over the next three years.

Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharmagest Group, commented: “Through this transaction, we have completed fully integrating our distribution network which will allow us to offer existing and potential customers in the greater Paris region the complete range of solutions and services developed by the Group. This represents a logical development in the Group’s evolution in this region which accounts for 18% of French pharmacies. As a result, we now have a modern local network in Ile-de-France that we intend to optimize to accelerate our development and increase our market share. By leveraging the commitment of our teams and those of ADI as well as the Group’s operating in commercial methods underpinning its success, we will expect to see growth in revenue and earnings in this region.
Financial calendar: 

  • 2020 Annual Results: 26 March 2021 after the close of trading.
  • Information meeting on 2020 Annual Results: 29 March 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC SMALL and CAC All-Tradable
Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA  – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, LinkedIn and Facebook


CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE
Tel. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr 


Attachment




