Enlight wins the prestigious Infrastructure Investor Awards in Two categories with Björnberget 372 MW wind farm in Sweden

- Renewables Deal of the Year, Global: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight RenewableEnergy and co-investor Prime Capital AG- Renewables Deal of the Year, Europe: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight RenewableEnergy and co-investor Prime Capital AGThe Global and European Deal of the Year awards go to project Björnberget, a372MW onshore wind park in Central Sweden and a co-investment with Prime GreenEnergy fund. It is one of the largest onshore wind parks to be constructed inEurope and was developed by RES, the world's largest independent renewableenergy company, focused on development, construction and operation of renewableassets. The project is expected to reach commercial operation at the beginningof 2023 and will produce approx. 1.1 TWh of clean electricity annually.Enlight Renewable Energy , founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index.With 98% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in thedevelopment, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energygeneration projects. The company has operations in Israel and Europe with adiversified portfolio of income-generating projects, projects duringconstruction and pre-construction that total over 2.0GW and an additional 2.3 GWin initial development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent growth in revenues fromlong term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and in parallel increasingits diversification to additional markets and clean energy segments.