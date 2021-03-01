 

Enlight wins the prestigious Infrastructure Investor Awards in Two categories with Björnberget 372 MW wind farm in Sweden

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight Renewable Energy
(https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT), proudly announces that it was
awarded as winner in two categories of the 12th edition of the annual global
Infrastructure Investor Awards.

Infrastructure Investor, the leading global infrastructure investment think
tank, received hundreds of submissions for their annual awards and awarded
Enlight in the following categories:

- Renewables Deal of the Year, Global: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight Renewable
Energy and co-investor Prime Capital AG
- Renewables Deal of the Year, Europe: Björnberget wind farm; Enlight Renewable
Energy and co-investor Prime Capital AG

The Global and European Deal of the Year awards go to project Björnberget, a
372MW onshore wind park in Central Sweden and a co-investment with Prime Green
Energy fund. It is one of the largest onshore wind parks to be constructed in
Europe and was developed by RES, the world's largest independent renewable
energy company, focused on development, construction and operation of renewable
assets. The project is expected to reach commercial operation at the beginning
of 2023 and will produce approx. 1.1 TWh of clean electricity annually.

Enlight Renewable Energy , founded in 2008, trades on the Tel-Aviv-125 Index.
With 98% of its shares held by the public, Enlight is a leading company in the
development, financing, construction, and operations of renewable energy
generation projects. The company has operations in Israel and Europe with a
diversified portfolio of income-generating projects, projects during
construction and pre-construction that total over 2.0GW and an additional 2.3 GW
in initial development stages. Enlight enjoys consistent growth in revenues from
long term electricity sales of its yielding assets, and in parallel increasing
its diversification to additional markets and clean energy segments.

