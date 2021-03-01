 

Universal Electronics Inc. Expands Reach of QuickSet Technology to More Smart TVs Through LG webOS

QuickSet, one of the flagship technologies offered by Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will be available for more TV brands adopting LG’s webOS TV platform ecosystem.

As the global connected devices market continues to experience phenomenal growth, advanced TV platforms like webOS have seen a rapid increase in penetration due to the integration of streaming services, improved navigation, new search and control capabilities by voice, and integration of smart home services. As LG is expanding its footprint through TV manufacturing partners, it is including UEI’s QuickSet as the standard for device discovery and control.

“UEI’s QuickSet Cloud provides a scalable platform for simplifying onboarding and control across entertainment and smart home devices,” said Lee Sang-woo, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment. “As a long-term partner of LG, UEI’s QuickSet has been an integral component of LG’s home entertainment ecosystem simplifying discovery, setup and control for millions of entertainment and smart home devices, and offering interoperability with more than 1 million unique devices from more than 12,000 brands.”

“We have a strong relationship with LG and have collaborated with them to develop several generations of their industry-leading smart TV interface,” said Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO of UEI. “It is exciting to be part of this offering and share our technology to help improve the user experience for even more consumers worldwide.”

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by LG TV manufacturing partners of the LG webOS platform products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of LG webOS platforms, QuickSet technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.



